Mid-Air Drama: IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai

An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Goa experienced an in-flight engine failure, prompting an emergency landing in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The incident unfolded when the Airbus A320neo encountered a technical snag that necessitated immediate diversion to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

According to a spokesperson from IndiGo, flight 6E-6271 reported the engine issue, leading to a full emergency declaration at 9:35 p.m. Upon landing safely at 9:52 p.m., passengers were swiftly deboarded and attended to by airport personnel.

While the aircraft undergoes mandatory checks and maintenance, IndiGo has arranged an alternative plane to ensure passengers reach their destination. Despite the emergency, Mumbai airport operations remained unaffected, with emergency status lifted five minutes after landing.