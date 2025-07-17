Left Menu

Mid-Air Drama: IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing in Mumbai due to a mid-air engine failure. The Airbus A320neo aircraft was diverted for safety reasons. Passengers were safely deboarded, and an alternative flight was arranged to continue the journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 09:54 IST
Mid-Air Drama: IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Goa experienced an in-flight engine failure, prompting an emergency landing in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The incident unfolded when the Airbus A320neo encountered a technical snag that necessitated immediate diversion to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

According to a spokesperson from IndiGo, flight 6E-6271 reported the engine issue, leading to a full emergency declaration at 9:35 p.m. Upon landing safely at 9:52 p.m., passengers were swiftly deboarded and attended to by airport personnel.

While the aircraft undergoes mandatory checks and maintenance, IndiGo has arranged an alternative plane to ensure passengers reach their destination. Despite the emergency, Mumbai airport operations remained unaffected, with emergency status lifted five minutes after landing.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025