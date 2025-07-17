IHCL Shines with 26% Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), under the ownership of the Tata Group, has announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit, witnessing a 26.56% increase to Rs 329.32 crore for the first quarter of FY26.

This marks the thirteenth consecutive quarter of record-breaking performance for IHCL, with revenues seeing a notable boost, largely driven by 14% growth in the hotel segment, leading to an impressive EBITDA margin of 31.4%.

The company attributes this success to diversifying its revenue sources, encompassing same-store hotels and new business streams, with a total income increase to Rs 2,102.17 crore. Despite global challenges, the hospitality sector remains resilient, with IHCL signing 12 new deals, expanding its portfolio to over 390 hotels.

