Left Menu

Makhana's Rise: India's New Superfood Trend

Farmley's 2025 Healthy Snacking Report reveals 65% of Indian consumers prefer makhana, highlighting a shift towards healthier, eco-friendly snacks. The report also notes the growing popularity of resealable packaging and savoury options like flavoured dry fruits. Legacy snacks like chips retain popularity, though newer trends show promising growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:54 IST
Makhana's Rise: India's New Superfood Trend
Representative image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmley's Healthy Snacking Report 2025 uncovers a significant tilt towards makhana as a favored choice among 65% of health-conscious Indian consumers. This reflects an evolving preference for healthier snacking options, emphasizing preservative-free alternatives. Over 55% of consumers also opt for snacks in eco-friendly packaging, highlighting increased environmental consciousness.

The survey highlights convenience as a vital factor, with 45% of consumers seeking on-the-go formats such as bars and dry fruit-based desserts. In the savory segment, makhana and flavoured dry fruits lead the charge for healthier options, pushing boundaries in the snacking industry.

The report showcases promising opportunities for brands to cater to the wellness-centered, sustainable snack preference. Although traditional snacks like chips remain popular, constituting 14%, there's a compelling trend towards modern options. Additionally, the government's plan to establish a Makhana Board in Bihar underscores the superfood's newfound acclaim.

Sweet snacks are also transforming, with nutty flavors gaining traction alongside perennial favorite chocolate. The snacking landscape is diversifying, moving away from legacy brands towards more niche choices influenced by quick commerce and online platforms, especially among Gen Z and millennials.

In contrast, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities show a strong inclination towards regional players, appreciating consistency and community engagement over glitzy nationwide promotions. This marks a cultural shift prioritizing transparency and local ties, shaping the future of India's snacking habits.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025