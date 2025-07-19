Makhana's Rise: India's New Superfood Trend

Farmley's Healthy Snacking Report 2025 uncovers a significant tilt towards makhana as a favored choice among 65% of health-conscious Indian consumers. This reflects an evolving preference for healthier snacking options, emphasizing preservative-free alternatives. Over 55% of consumers also opt for snacks in eco-friendly packaging, highlighting increased environmental consciousness.

The survey highlights convenience as a vital factor, with 45% of consumers seeking on-the-go formats such as bars and dry fruit-based desserts. In the savory segment, makhana and flavoured dry fruits lead the charge for healthier options, pushing boundaries in the snacking industry.

The report showcases promising opportunities for brands to cater to the wellness-centered, sustainable snack preference. Although traditional snacks like chips remain popular, constituting 14%, there's a compelling trend towards modern options. Additionally, the government's plan to establish a Makhana Board in Bihar underscores the superfood's newfound acclaim.

Sweet snacks are also transforming, with nutty flavors gaining traction alongside perennial favorite chocolate. The snacking landscape is diversifying, moving away from legacy brands towards more niche choices influenced by quick commerce and online platforms, especially among Gen Z and millennials.

In contrast, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities show a strong inclination towards regional players, appreciating consistency and community engagement over glitzy nationwide promotions. This marks a cultural shift prioritizing transparency and local ties, shaping the future of India's snacking habits.