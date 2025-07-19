AceVector's Strategic IPO: Exploring the Confidential Pre-Filing Approach

AceVector, the entity behind the e-commerce giant Snapdeal, has moved to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO) by confidentially submitting draft papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

According to a public announcement this Saturday, AceVector confirmed it filed the draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and various stock exchanges regarding their proposed equity share IPO for the main board. In addition to Snapdeal, the company operates the SaaS platform Unicommerce and the consumer brand-building firm Stellar Brands.

Unicommerce, first among them to be publicly listed in 2024, received an overwhelming IPO response, oversubscribed 168.32 times. The confidential pre-filing strategy is trending among businesses in seeking IPO flexibility, noted by experts, including other players like INOX Clean Energy and Swiggy.

(With inputs from agencies.)