Left Menu

AceVector's Strategic IPO: Exploring the Confidential Pre-Filing Approach

AceVector, the parent company of Snapdeal, has confidentially filed draft papers with Sebi for raising funds through an IPO. The Gurugram-based firm also operates SaaS platform Unicommerce and Stellar Brands. The confidential pre-filing route is gaining popularity among Indian firms for increased flexibility and reduced public pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:46 IST
AceVector's Strategic IPO: Exploring the Confidential Pre-Filing Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AceVector, the entity behind the e-commerce giant Snapdeal, has moved to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO) by confidentially submitting draft papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

According to a public announcement this Saturday, AceVector confirmed it filed the draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and various stock exchanges regarding their proposed equity share IPO for the main board. In addition to Snapdeal, the company operates the SaaS platform Unicommerce and the consumer brand-building firm Stellar Brands.

Unicommerce, first among them to be publicly listed in 2024, received an overwhelming IPO response, oversubscribed 168.32 times. The confidential pre-filing strategy is trending among businesses in seeking IPO flexibility, noted by experts, including other players like INOX Clean Energy and Swiggy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025