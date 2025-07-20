Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi-Bound Flight Amid Airport Chaos

A scheduled Air India flight bound for Delhi was abruptly canceled on Sunday after a technical problem was discovered during a pre-flight check, leading to chaos among passengers at the airport, officials reported.

In the ensuing confusion, frustrated passengers engaged in heated exchanges with airline staff over rescheduling options. Some travelers were rebooked on alternative flights, while others faced cancellations or were rescheduled for the following day, according to airport director RR Maurya.

Furthermore, an unrelated incident at the airport saw a section of the boundary wall collapse following prolonged rain. Airport authorities quickly responded by deploying additional security personnel and implementing precautionary barricades, ensuring normal airport operations continued without disruption.