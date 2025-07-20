Left Menu

Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi-Bound Flight Amid Airport Chaos

A Delhi-bound Air India flight was cancelled due to a technical snag, causing chaos at the airport. Passengers argued for rescheduling, while some were accommodated on other flights. A section of the airport boundary wall collapsed due to rain, prompting additional security measures.

A scheduled Air India flight bound for Delhi was abruptly canceled on Sunday after a technical problem was discovered during a pre-flight check, leading to chaos among passengers at the airport, officials reported.

In the ensuing confusion, frustrated passengers engaged in heated exchanges with airline staff over rescheduling options. Some travelers were rebooked on alternative flights, while others faced cancellations or were rescheduled for the following day, according to airport director RR Maurya.

Furthermore, an unrelated incident at the airport saw a section of the boundary wall collapse following prolonged rain. Airport authorities quickly responded by deploying additional security personnel and implementing precautionary barricades, ensuring normal airport operations continued without disruption.

