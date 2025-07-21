India's Cybersecurity Vanguard: Accel Summit 2025

The Accel Cybersecurity Summit is set to kick off in Bengaluru on July 30, focusing on combating AI-driven threats and enhancing India's stature in global cybersecurity innovation. This event will bring together prominent figures from the industry, including CISOs, cloud architects, and cybersecurity entrepreneurs.

According to the 2025 India Cyber Threat Report, India saw over 369 million malware detections in 2024, with notable increases in AI-generated phishing and ransomware attacks. Forecasted to cross USD 13.6 billion, the Indian cybersecurity sector is ripe for the development of scalable, innovative solutions rooted in speed, trust, and intelligence.

Distinguished speakers at the summit include Arun Mathew from Accel, Akshat Jain of Cyware, and Anurana Sulaja from Sutherland. With its focus on agentic AI and enterprise adoption strategies, the summit promises to be a pivotal event for the cybersecurity ecosystem, underlining India's potential in leading global security innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)