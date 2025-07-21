India's District-Led Export Strategy: A New Frontier

In a determined push to bolster the country's export economy, as many as 28 states and Union Territories have crafted strategic plans to promote outbound shipments, according to an official announcement on Monday.

The nation-wide effort involves all 36 states and UTs establishing State and District Export Promotion Committees to spearhead local export activities. A draft district action plan has been developed for 590 districts, with 249 plans receiving formal notifications.

The 'Districts As Export Hubs' initiative, outlined in the 2023 Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), aims to harness the unique potential of each district to drive export activities. Identified products and services will be supported through newly established institutional frameworks to boost market accessibility and overcome export obstacles.

