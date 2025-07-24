Left Menu

Tragedy in Russia: Plane Crash in the Far East

A plane with 49 people on board has crashed in Russia's Far East. Local emergency services found the burning fuselage of the An-24 passenger plane, but provided no further details. The flight, operated by Angara Airlines, disappeared from radar while approaching Tynda airport.

In a tragic development in Russia's Far East, the wreckage of a plane carrying 49 people has been discovered, according to local emergency services on Thursday.

The Emergency Situations Ministry reported finding the plane's burning fuselage. Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

The An-24 passenger plane, carrying 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members, was traveling from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda before disappearing from radar near the destination. The flight was operated by Angara Airlines, a Siberia-based carrier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

