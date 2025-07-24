Tragedy in Russia: Plane Crash in the Far East

In a tragic development in Russia's Far East, the wreckage of a plane carrying 49 people has been discovered, according to local emergency services on Thursday.

The Emergency Situations Ministry reported finding the plane's burning fuselage. Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

The An-24 passenger plane, carrying 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members, was traveling from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda before disappearing from radar near the destination. The flight was operated by Angara Airlines, a Siberia-based carrier.

(With inputs from agencies.)