Left Menu

Elan Group's Early Debt Repayment Signals Robust Growth

Elan Group, a real estate firm based in Gurugram, announced the early repayment of a Rs 875 crore debt to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund, a division of PAG. The repayment was enabled by strong internal cash flows stemming from increased housing demand, helping the company reduce interest costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:29 IST
Elan Group's Early Debt Repayment Signals Robust Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Elan Group, a prominent real estate developer in Gurugram, has successfully repaid a Rs 875 crore debt to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund, well ahead of schedule. The repayment reflects the company's improved internal cash flow, attributed to a surge in housing demand.

Asia Pragati had originally invested the substantial amount in 2022. Commenting on this financial achievement, Sandeep Agarwal, the Executive Director– Finance & Group CFO of Elan Group, described it as a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory.

With this repayment, Elan Group anticipates a reduction in interest costs. The firm, which has a diverse project portfolio across Gurugram and New Delhi, totaling 25 million square feet of built-up area, has shifted focus to the residential sector with a new ultra-luxury development on Dwarka Expressway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025