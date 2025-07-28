Numeros Motors and Perpetuity Capital Forge Milestone EV Financing Partnership

Numeros Motors, a pioneering force in the indigenous electric vehicle (EV) market, has announced an alliance with Perpetuity Capital, a noteworthy non-banking financial company in the EV financing sector. This strategic partnership aims to offer bespoke financing solutions for consumers, enhancing the accessibility and affordability of electric vehicles through competitive interest rates and flexible repayment plans.

The collaboration ensures exciting consumer options, including low-interest rates, minimal down payments, instant loan approvals, custom tenures, and rider-specific EMIs. "Our partnership with Perpetuity Capital underscores our commitment to making clean mobility a reality for everyone. We plan to remove financial barriers that prevent consumers from switching to EVs," commented S. Ramkumar, Vice President, Numeros Motors.

In line with the partnership, Numeros Motors launched the Diplos Go e-scooter aimed at the commercial mobility sector. With a sole 2.5 kWh battery and liquid immersion cooling innovation, the Diplos Go promises superior battery efficiency. Priced at INR 84,999 in Pune, it reflects the company's dedication to advanced engineering and safety standards. Numeros plans to expand its footprint across 50 cities by FY 26-27.