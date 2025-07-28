Left Menu

Numeros Motors and Perpetuity Capital Forge Milestone EV Financing Partnership

Numeros Motors partners with Perpetuity Capital to provide tailored EV financing solutions, making electric vehicles more accessible. This collaboration introduces low-interest rates, minimal down payments, and custom loan options. Numeros' Diplos Go e-scooter promises safety, reliability, and durability, marking a new era in India's electric vehicle market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:01 IST
Numeros Motors Partners with Perpetuity Capital to Offer Flexible Financing Option with down Payments Starting from Just INR 15,499 Onwards. Image Credit: ANI
Numeros Motors, a pioneering force in the indigenous electric vehicle (EV) market, has announced an alliance with Perpetuity Capital, a noteworthy non-banking financial company in the EV financing sector. This strategic partnership aims to offer bespoke financing solutions for consumers, enhancing the accessibility and affordability of electric vehicles through competitive interest rates and flexible repayment plans.

The collaboration ensures exciting consumer options, including low-interest rates, minimal down payments, instant loan approvals, custom tenures, and rider-specific EMIs. "Our partnership with Perpetuity Capital underscores our commitment to making clean mobility a reality for everyone. We plan to remove financial barriers that prevent consumers from switching to EVs," commented S. Ramkumar, Vice President, Numeros Motors.

In line with the partnership, Numeros Motors launched the Diplos Go e-scooter aimed at the commercial mobility sector. With a sole 2.5 kWh battery and liquid immersion cooling innovation, the Diplos Go promises superior battery efficiency. Priced at INR 84,999 in Pune, it reflects the company's dedication to advanced engineering and safety standards. Numeros plans to expand its footprint across 50 cities by FY 26-27.

