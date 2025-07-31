Left Menu

ECB's Reluctance to Cut Rates Bolsters German Bonds

Money markets reduced their expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate cuts following unchanged interest rates and a positive economic outlook from ECB President Christine Lagarde. Germany's two-year yield hit a three-month high, while inflation data showed no immediate need for further cuts, flattening the yield curve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 16:59 IST
ECB's Reluctance to Cut Rates Bolsters German Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The prospect of European Central Bank rate cuts diminished on Thursday as money markets adjusted their expectations, resulting in a three-month high for Germany's two-year yield. The shift comes after the ECB issued a positive assessment of the euro zone's economy, supported by ECB President Christine Lagarde's high bar for further cuts.

Inflation figures from major euro zone economies met or exceeded expectations, reducing the likelihood of future rate reductions. This movement caused longer-dated bond yields to dip slightly, leading to a flattening of the yield curve. The 10-year German bond yield decreased marginally, maintaining a tight spread with Italian bonds.

International influences, such as the Bank of Japan's policy statement, contributed to a decline in longer-dated Japanese yields, impacting global markets. U.S. PCE inflation data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge, remains the next crucial factor for market adjustments, as investors assess economic policies' long-term impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025