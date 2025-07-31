Left Menu

Swiggy Re-evaluates Rapido Investment Amidst Competitive Challenges

Swiggy is reassessing its investment in Rapido, which plans to enter the food delivery market. This move raises potential conflicts of interest. Despite successful value creation with its current ventures, Swiggy is considering its future strategy amidst intensified market competition and financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:12 IST
Swiggy Re-evaluates Rapido Investment Amidst Competitive Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swiggy, the major player in food delivery, is re-evaluating its investment in Rapido. The potential conflict arises as Rapido, historically a bike-taxi platform, is planning to venture into the food delivery arena.

Swiggy, holding a significant minority stake of approximately 12% in Rapido, acknowledges the ride-hailing company's growth and success. However, with Rapido's shift towards food delivery, Swiggy sees a possible conflict of interest, prompting a reassessment of their investment strategy. Meanwhile, Swiggy's financial disclosures reveal an expanding loss of Rs 1,197 crore for the quarter ending June 30, compared to Rs 611 crore in the same quarter last year.

The food delivery sector continues to swell with new participants exploring the market. Swiggy emphasizes its commitment to maintaining competitive advantage through innovation, consumer understanding, and economic sustainability, as it seeks new growth opportunities within high-frequency consumer categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025