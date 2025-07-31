Inflation Dynamics Shift U.S. Economic Outlook as Tariffs Weigh on Markets

U.S. inflation witnessed an uptick in June, predominantly driven by increased tariffs on imported goods such as household and recreational items. This development aligns with forecasts that price pressures would intensify in the latter half of the year, potentially postponing the Federal Reserve's plan to cut interest rates before October.

The Commerce Department reported that last month saw the largest gain in goods prices since January, with clothing and footwear costs also on the rise. The Federal Reserve maintained its interest rate, highlighting concerns that current inflation trends are deviating from targets, thereby complicating expectations of a rate cut in the near future.

Furthermore, consumer spending, which constitutes a major portion of economic activity, recorded a 0.3% increase in June. Despite stable consumer spending and a rebound in economic growth, uncertainties surrounding tariff impacts and a hesitant labor market could constrain spending. These dynamics are setting the stage for anticipated weaker consumer spending in the upcoming quarter.