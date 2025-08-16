Left Menu

Asyad Group Executes High-Precision LNG Tank Transport Across Asia and GCC

Asyad Group, a leading logistics provider in Oman, has completed a complex breakbulk operation transporting a large LNG cryogenic tank from India to Saudi Arabia. The operation showcased Asyad's expertise in intricate logistics, contributing to the advancement of Oman Vision 2040 and highlighting its global logistics capabilities.

Asyad Group, Oman's premier integrated logistics provider, successfully orchestrated a high-stakes breakbulk operation, transporting a colossal LNG cryogenic tank for Gas Lab Asia. This intricate maneuver involved relocating the tank from Northern India to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, underscoring Asyad's capability in handling specialized, high-value logistics projects.

The logistical feat entailed moving a hefty 115 metric ton tank, measuring 28 meters long and 5.5 meters high, over 1,500 kilometers from Northern India to the Mumbai port. Carried out over three weeks, the cargo was then shipped across the Arabian Sea to its final destination in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Juma Al Maskari, Asyad Logistics Director, commented on the operation's intricacies, highlighting the necessity for advanced technical expertise and cross-border coordination. He noted the specialized requirements of transporting cryogenic gas storage tanks, which demand stringent temperature and pressure control, requiring detailed engineering assessments and route planning to ensure the operation's safety and success.

