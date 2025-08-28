Left Menu

Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

Balo Raja, Civil Aviation Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, flagged off the state's first outbound air cargo service at Donyi Polo Airport. The initiative aims to link local farmers with wider markets, reducing waste of perishable goods and enhancing price realization for remote districts.

In a significant development for Arunachal Pradesh's agriculture sector, Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja inaugurated the first outbound air cargo service from Donyi Polo Airport. This move is set to enhance the state's agri-horticultural economy by providing faster market access for local farmers.

Themed 'Empowering Farmers, Connecting Markets,' the initiative will prioritize transporting perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, and flowers, which are often prone to losses due to transportation delays. By improving logistics, the service promises better price realization for farmers in remote areas.

The airport's new terminal, capable of handling over 400 passengers simultaneously, will be inaugurated on September 2. This facility will bolster the Northeast's connectivity as part of the Central government's UDAN scheme, aimed at enhancing air connectivity across the region.

