Left Menu

Signature Global's Mega Land Acquisition Fuels Gurugram Expansion

Signature Global Ltd has acquired 33.47 acres of land in Sohna, Gurugram, for Rs 450 crore to advance its housing projects. The company, one of India's leading real estate developers, plans to invest up to Rs 1,500 crore for future land acquisitions and is optimistic about meeting its fiscal sales targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:23 IST
Signature Global's Mega Land Acquisition Fuels Gurugram Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Signature Global Ltd, a prominent real estate company based in Gurugram, has acquired 33.47 acres of land in Sohna for approximately Rs 450 crore. This strategic purchase aims to bolster their housing development initiatives in the region.

The company, which ranks as the country's fifth-largest real estate player in pre-sales, sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore last fiscal year. Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal emphasized the company's commitment to expanding its land bank, with planned investments between Rs 1,200-1,500 crore by 2025-26.

While the real estate market in Gurugram is experiencing slow but steady demand, especially in the luxury segment, Aggarwal expressed confidence in achieving sales bookings of Rs 12,500 crore this fiscal year. The April-June quarter saw the company's net profit surge fivefold to Rs 34.43 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Plea for Flood Relief: State Funds in Limbo

Punjab's Plea for Flood Relief: State Funds in Limbo

 India
2
India 2025: Surge in Private Sector Investment

India 2025: Surge in Private Sector Investment

 India
3
Army's Rapid Response: Rescues Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

Army's Rapid Response: Rescues Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

 India
4
Xi and Modi: A Strategic Dance for Peace and Partnership

Xi and Modi: A Strategic Dance for Peace and Partnership

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025