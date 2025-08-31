Signature Global's Mega Land Acquisition Fuels Gurugram Expansion

Signature Global Ltd, a prominent real estate company based in Gurugram, has acquired 33.47 acres of land in Sohna for approximately Rs 450 crore. This strategic purchase aims to bolster their housing development initiatives in the region.

The company, which ranks as the country's fifth-largest real estate player in pre-sales, sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore last fiscal year. Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal emphasized the company's commitment to expanding its land bank, with planned investments between Rs 1,200-1,500 crore by 2025-26.

While the real estate market in Gurugram is experiencing slow but steady demand, especially in the luxury segment, Aggarwal expressed confidence in achieving sales bookings of Rs 12,500 crore this fiscal year. The April-June quarter saw the company's net profit surge fivefold to Rs 34.43 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)