India and U.S. Collaborate to Boost Nuclear Sector with Local Manufacturing of Critical Pumps

In an unprecedented move for India's nuclear industry, CORE Energy Systems Ltd. has teamed up with U.S.-based Flowserve Corporation to locally produce Primary Coolant Pumps (PCPs). This partnership represents the premier transfer of such technology to India within the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation framework, fortifying India's Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) fleet.

Announcing the collaboration during a signing ceremony in Washington, D.C., and attended by officials from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Indian Embassy, CORE emphasized the critical role PCPs play in maintaining nuclear plant safety. By consistently supplying coolant to the reactor, these pumps are essential for safeguarding the reactor core and ensuring uninterrupted power generation.

Flowserve received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy under 10 CFR Part 810, which marks the first such approval for an Indian partner. This follows assurances from India's Department of Atomic Energy that the technology will be exclusively used for peaceful purposes. Ihab Botros, Flowserve's VP and General Manager for Engineered Pumps, stated, "This authorization empowers us to manufacture crucial safety pumps for India, a leap forward in India's nuclear aspirations and the clean energy movement."

CORE's Chairman, Nagesh Basarkar, underscored the significance of this agreement for India's nuclear goals. Highlighting CORE's two-decade-long contribution to India's engineering prowess, Basarkar noted that this partnership is pivotal in bolstering national supply-chain resilience and aligning with the Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.