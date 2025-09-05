Left Menu

India Stands Firm Amid US Criticism Over Russian Oil Procurement

India has rejected US criticism, notably from President Trump and advisor Peter Navarro, regarding its purchase of Russian crude oil. Despite allegations of aligning with China, India's foreign ministry stresses the significance of its strategic partnership with the US, underscoring shared interests and democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:33 IST
India Stands Firm Amid US Criticism Over Russian Oil Procurement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of President Donald Trump's assertions suggesting India is aligning closer with China, New Delhi dismissed these claims as misleading. The Indian government also repudiated White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro's recent allegations concerning India's procurement of Russian crude oil, calling them inaccurate.

Trump's comments come amidst the camaraderie between leaders of India, China, and Russia at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, garnering significant global attention. However, the Indian External Affairs Ministry, led by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, opted to refrain from commenting directly on the President's statements.

Meanwhile, India continues to affirm the importance of its trade relationship with the US, emphasizing shared democratic values. Despite ongoing critiques and tariff increases under the US administration, India defends its Russian oil purchases as driven by market needs and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: India's Tactical Strike Unveiled

Operation Sindoor: India's Tactical Strike Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Inflows in Pong and Bhakra Dams Amid Monsoon Fury

Historic Inflows in Pong and Bhakra Dams Amid Monsoon Fury

 India
3
Congress MP Accuses BJP of 'Admission of Guilt' Over Prime Minister's Unannounced Visit to Manipur

Congress MP Accuses BJP of 'Admission of Guilt' Over Prime Minister's Unanno...

 India
4
Supriya Sule Criticizes Ajit Pawar Amidst Controversy with IPS Officer

Supriya Sule Criticizes Ajit Pawar Amidst Controversy with IPS Officer

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025