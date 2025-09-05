India Stands Firm Amid US Criticism Over Russian Oil Procurement

In the wake of President Donald Trump's assertions suggesting India is aligning closer with China, New Delhi dismissed these claims as misleading. The Indian government also repudiated White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro's recent allegations concerning India's procurement of Russian crude oil, calling them inaccurate.

Trump's comments come amidst the camaraderie between leaders of India, China, and Russia at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, garnering significant global attention. However, the Indian External Affairs Ministry, led by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, opted to refrain from commenting directly on the President's statements.

Meanwhile, India continues to affirm the importance of its trade relationship with the US, emphasizing shared democratic values. Despite ongoing critiques and tariff increases under the US administration, India defends its Russian oil purchases as driven by market needs and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)