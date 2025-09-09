Zoya Unveils 'Whispers from the Valley': A Symphony of Kashmir's Seasons

Zoya from the Tata Group has launched 'Whispers from the Valley', a jewelry collection influenced by the enchanting seasons of Kashmir. With global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor and Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan Company Ltd's Jewellery Division, endorsing the collection, this line celebrates the vibrant artistry of nature.

Each piece symbolizes a season's essence, with Chinar leaves and frost-kissed apples reflecting the changing landscapes. The designs, including necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, feature white diamonds, sapphires, rubies, emeralds, and pearls, crafting a palette mirroring Kashmir's hues. The collection is described as poetry in design.

Endorsed by Sonam Kapoor, the collection is seen as a personal ode to Kashmir's beauty, sparking emotion and creativity. Ajoy Chawla emphasizes the collection's connection to Kashmir, viewing it as an artful expression of the region's cultural and natural poetry. 'Whispers from the Valley' continues to be cherished by patrons.