Bus Collision in Odisha: Multiple Injuries Reported

At least 14 individuals sustained injuries following a collision between a state-run bus and a stationary tanker in Odisha's Cuttack district, according to police reports.

The incident took place on National Highway 16 near Chhatilagada, within the jurisdiction of the Tangi police station.

The bus was en route to Cuttack city from Choudwar when the driver lost control and collided with the tanker, which was parked for a tyre change. The front of the bus bore severe damage. Local residents, along with police and fire services, responded promptly, transporting the injured to Tangi hospital. Two severely affected individuals required further treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)