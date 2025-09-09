Left Menu

Bus Collision in Odisha: Multiple Injuries Reported

A state-run bus in Odisha collided with a parked tanker, injuring at least 14 people. The accident occurred on NH-16 in Cuttack district, near Chhatilagada. Emergency services and locals assisted in rescuing the injured, with two individuals transferred to a medical college due to serious injuries.

Updated: 09-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:16 IST
At least 14 individuals sustained injuries following a collision between a state-run bus and a stationary tanker in Odisha's Cuttack district, according to police reports.

The incident took place on National Highway 16 near Chhatilagada, within the jurisdiction of the Tangi police station.

The bus was en route to Cuttack city from Choudwar when the driver lost control and collided with the tanker, which was parked for a tyre change. The front of the bus bore severe damage. Local residents, along with police and fire services, responded promptly, transporting the injured to Tangi hospital. Two severely affected individuals required further treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

