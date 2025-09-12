Left Menu

United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Osaka

A United Airlines flight en route to Cebu made an emergency landing at Kansai International Airport in Osaka due to a cargo fire indicator. Two people sustained minor injuries. The Boeing 737 evacuated 142 passengers and crew using emergency slides. Officials are yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:07 IST
United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Osaka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Airlines Flight bound for Cebu, Philippines, made an emergency landing in Osaka, Japan, on Friday night, resulting in minor injuries to two individuals. The unexpected landing of Flight 32 took place following a cargo fire indicator alert midway through its journey, Kyodo news agency reported.

The Boeing 737 had departed from Narita Airport near Tokyo and was flying over the Pacific Ocean when the alert triggered an emergency response. Passengers and crew members, totaling 142, evacuated the aircraft safely via emergency slides upon landing at Kansai International Airport after 7 p.m. local time, according to NHK.

Amid heightened concerns, attempts to reach Kansai Airport officials, local police and fire departments, United Airlines, and transport ministry representatives were unsuccessful outside normal business hours, Reuters noted.

