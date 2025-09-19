Safety Ratings Overhaul: NHTSA Delays Stricter Criteria for Automakers

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a delay in implementing its enhanced five-star safety rating system for vehicles, following requests from automakers for additional time. The program, which aims to improve buying decisions for consumers, was set for 2026 but will now be effective in 2027.

Automakers have expressed concerns over the absence of published pedestrian crash test procedures, prompting the delay. The current rating system, which influences consumer decisions significantly, remains separate from mandatory auto safety standards enforced by NHTSA.

The responsibility of speeding up adoption of advanced technologies to prevent crashes, especially those involving pedestrians, remains a priority. However, manufacturers, represented by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, pointed out implementation challenges with the new timeline. Furthermore, a court challenge over advanced automatic emergency braking requirements is ongoing.

