Left Menu

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd IPO: A Lucrative Investment Opportunity

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd's initial public offering received strong interest, achieving 1.24 times subscription on the second day. With a price band of Rs 220-232 per share, the IPO aims to raise capital for debt repayment and corporate purposes from its equity shares and offer for sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:38 IST
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd IPO: A Lucrative Investment Opportunity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) garnered significant attention, achieving 1.24 times subscription by its second day. The sale received bids for 3,89,03,872 shares, surpassing the 3,12,49,999 shares on offer, according to the NSE.

Segment-wise, the qualified institutional buyers' quota was subscribed 1.61 times, while retail individual investors showed a 1.28 times subscription. However, the non-institutional investors' category recorded a modest 49% subscription.

Valued over Rs 8,000 crore at the higher end, the IPO includes fresh equity worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale valued at Rs 750 crore. Proceeds will primarily address debt and general corporate needs, cementing Jain's position in the recycling of non-ferrous metals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

 Global
3
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
4
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025