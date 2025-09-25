Sky's the Limit: MIAL's Tech-Driven Transformation

Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) is experiencing a technological evolution with a significant uptake in biometric verification, self-service baggage drops, and common-use self-check-in kiosks, expanding over the last 15 months, according to a recent announcement.

The airport reported that more than 3.86 million passengers utilized self-check-in kiosks, with 7.15 lakh bags processed through 32 self-baggage drop units from April 2024 to August 2025. International passengers increased SBD usage from a 4.15% to over 13.9%, while domestic usage climbed from 5.26% to 6.28%.

This technological shift is led by domestic carriers—including IndiGo and Air India—facilitating smoother passenger experiences. International airlines like Air France and Emirates also embraced self-check-in kiosks. August saw a significant leap in boarding pass printing, indicating a shift towards hybrid-SBD models focused on efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)