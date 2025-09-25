Left Menu

Sky's the Limit: MIAL's Tech-Driven Transformation

Mumbai International Airport has experienced a substantial rise in the use of biometric verification, self-service baggage drops, and self-check-in kiosks. Over 3.86 million boarding passes were printed using kiosks, and 7.15 lakh bags processed with SBD units. The transition marks a technological shift in passenger convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:56 IST
Sky's the Limit: MIAL's Tech-Driven Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) is experiencing a technological evolution with a significant uptake in biometric verification, self-service baggage drops, and common-use self-check-in kiosks, expanding over the last 15 months, according to a recent announcement.

The airport reported that more than 3.86 million passengers utilized self-check-in kiosks, with 7.15 lakh bags processed through 32 self-baggage drop units from April 2024 to August 2025. International passengers increased SBD usage from a 4.15% to over 13.9%, while domestic usage climbed from 5.26% to 6.28%.

This technological shift is led by domestic carriers—including IndiGo and Air India—facilitating smoother passenger experiences. International airlines like Air France and Emirates also embraced self-check-in kiosks. August saw a significant leap in boarding pass printing, indicating a shift towards hybrid-SBD models focused on efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

 India
2
Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

 Global
3
Odisha Gears Up for Asian Table Tennis Championship Debut in 2025

Odisha Gears Up for Asian Table Tennis Championship Debut in 2025

 India
4
Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025