India: The Booming Hub for 3PL Expansion in APAC

India is positioning itself as a leading market for third-party logistics (3PL) expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, with a new CBRE report indicating that almost 70% of occupiers plan to expand within the country in the next two years. These 3PL companies manage the entire logistics operations for their clients, enabling them to concentrate on their core business areas.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO for India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa at CBRE, noted India's robust economic growth and its stability amidst global geopolitical uncertainties as key factors attracting investments from APAC-based 3PL companies. According to the 2025 APAC Logistics Occupier Survey, 83% of Indian 3PL respondents expect their business performance to improve in the coming 24 months.

The report also reveals that approximately 80% of India's 3PL entities plan to expand their operations by over 10% in the next two to five years, driven by e-commerce and quick commerce demand. These companies are significant contributors to the country's logistics real estate market, accounting for 40-50% of leasing activity from 2021 to 2024, and more than 30% in the first half of 2025. Emphasizing adaptability, over 60% of surveyed firms prefer multi-tenanted spaces, and there's a marked shift towards tech-enhanced, future-ready warehousing.