Senators Urge Investigation into Tesla's Self-Driving System Flaws
Two U.S. senators have called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to investigate failures in Tesla's Full Self-Driving system concerning railroad crossings. The senators warned of potential catastrophic collisions involving both vehicle occupants and train passengers due to the system's inability to detect crossings accurately.
Amid growing safety concerns, two U.S. senators have demanded an investigation into Tesla's Full Self-Driving system. The senators highlighted recent failures of the system to adequately respond to railroad crossings, posing risks of fatal collisions.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed it is reviewing the issue, emphasizing the necessity for human supervision despite Tesla's advanced driving aids. The senators argued for immediate action to limit system use to suitable road conditions.
Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, among other features, has been under scrutiny following multiple crash reports. The NHTSA's ongoing evaluations may lead to new restrictions on Tesla's autonomous vehicle operations.
ALSO READ
Explosive Device Attack on Dutch Cargo Ship Raises Safety Concerns in Gulf of Aden
Senators Call for Investigation into Tesla's Self-Driving System
Finance Minister Advocates Nationwide Safety Measures After Tragic Stampede
Justice Jagadeesan Vows Enhanced Safety Measures after Karur Stampede Tragedy
Unraveling the MSC Elsa 3 Shipwreck: Investigation and Environmental Impact