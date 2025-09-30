Senators Urge Investigation into Tesla's Self-Driving System Flaws

Amid growing safety concerns, two U.S. senators have demanded an investigation into Tesla's Full Self-Driving system. The senators highlighted recent failures of the system to adequately respond to railroad crossings, posing risks of fatal collisions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed it is reviewing the issue, emphasizing the necessity for human supervision despite Tesla's advanced driving aids. The senators argued for immediate action to limit system use to suitable road conditions.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, among other features, has been under scrutiny following multiple crash reports. The NHTSA's ongoing evaluations may lead to new restrictions on Tesla's autonomous vehicle operations.