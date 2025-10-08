NITI Aayog's 'Mission Digital ShramSetu': Bridging AI and Informal Workforce

NITI Aayog has unveiled 'Mission Digital ShramSetu', a groundbreaking national mission to revolutionize the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with India's informal workforce, aiming to make such technologies accessible and impactful for every worker.

The comprehensive report, 'AI for Inclusive Societal Development', emphasizes leveraging AI, blockchain, and immersive learning to tackle systemic issues like financial insecurity and inadequate market access, thereby enhancing workers' skills and dignity in their jobs.

Minister Jayant Chaudhary and NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam stressed the necessity of cross-sector collaboration to uplift the 490 million informal workers in India, highlighting that immediate action is vital to meet the future economic goals and avoid stagnation.

