Left Menu

NITI Aayog's 'Mission Digital ShramSetu': Bridging AI and Informal Workforce

NITI Aayog proposes 'Mission Digital ShramSetu' to make AI accessible for workers. The mission aims to enhance informal workers' skills and productivity via AI and frontier technologies. It targets structural barriers, aiming for inclusivity and higher income, crucial for India's growth and high-income status by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:33 IST
NITI Aayog's 'Mission Digital ShramSetu': Bridging AI and Informal Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog has unveiled 'Mission Digital ShramSetu', a groundbreaking national mission to revolutionize the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with India's informal workforce, aiming to make such technologies accessible and impactful for every worker.

The comprehensive report, 'AI for Inclusive Societal Development', emphasizes leveraging AI, blockchain, and immersive learning to tackle systemic issues like financial insecurity and inadequate market access, thereby enhancing workers' skills and dignity in their jobs.

Minister Jayant Chaudhary and NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam stressed the necessity of cross-sector collaboration to uplift the 490 million informal workers in India, highlighting that immediate action is vital to meet the future economic goals and avoid stagnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India
2
Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportation

Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportati...

 India
3
Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025