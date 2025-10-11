Trump Announces Major Drug Price Cuts with AstraZeneca

President Donald Trump is poised to reveal a significant agreement with AstraZeneca aimed at reducing prescription drug prices in the United States. The anticipated announcement, scheduled for Friday, seeks to implement a 'most-favored-nation' pricing model, similar to a previous arrangement with Pfizer, according to sources from the White House.

The plan includes lowering prices for the Medicaid program, benefiting low-income Americans, and offering reduced rates via the TrumpRx website next year. AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot is expected at the White House event. Neither the White House nor AstraZeneca have commented on the matter.

The move comes after Pfizer agreed to align U.S. drug costs with those in developed nations in return for tariff relief. Despite these efforts, experts, including Boston University's Rena Conti, doubt the broader impact of such deals on U.S. healthcare costs.

