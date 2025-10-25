Railroad Rage: Congress Clashes with NDA Over Bihar Festive Train Shortage

In the midst of the festive season, the Congress has charged the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with reneging on its vow to deploy a sufficient number of special trains for Bihar's travellers. The opposition party claims the Centre's promises were mere rhetoric intended to woo voters ahead of the Bihar elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the plight of 'helpless travellers' struggling to secure train tickets due to overcrowding, labeling the conditions 'inhuman'. He criticised the government for failing to fulfill its pledge to run 12,000 special trains, stating that the situation depicts the NDA's 'deceitful policies'.

As the political battle heats up in Bihar, the Congress promises to hold the government accountable. With the assembly elections on the horizon, the train shortage issue is poised to be a key talking point as voters head to the polls.