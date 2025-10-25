Left Menu

Railroad Rage: Congress Clashes with NDA Over Bihar Festive Train Shortage

The Congress accuses the NDA government of failing to deliver on its promise of 12,000 special trains during the festive season, causing hardship for Bihar-bound travellers. Rahul Gandhi condemns the dire conditions, citing it as evidence of deceitful politics. The issue takes a political dimension ahead of the Bihar polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:23 IST
In the midst of the festive season, the Congress has charged the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with reneging on its vow to deploy a sufficient number of special trains for Bihar's travellers. The opposition party claims the Centre's promises were mere rhetoric intended to woo voters ahead of the Bihar elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the plight of 'helpless travellers' struggling to secure train tickets due to overcrowding, labeling the conditions 'inhuman'. He criticised the government for failing to fulfill its pledge to run 12,000 special trains, stating that the situation depicts the NDA's 'deceitful policies'.

As the political battle heats up in Bihar, the Congress promises to hold the government accountable. With the assembly elections on the horizon, the train shortage issue is poised to be a key talking point as voters head to the polls.

