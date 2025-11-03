Smartworks Collaborates with Hiranandani to Create World's Largest Managed Workspace

Spearheading a significant expansion, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd announced on Monday its agreement to lease 8.15 lakh square feet of office space in Mumbai. Acquired from the Hiranandani Group, the expansive campus is poised to become the largest managed workspace globally.

Revealed in a regulatory filing, Smartworks has secured the space from Regalia Office Parks Pvt Ltd, a division of the Niranjan Hiranandani Group. This ambitious venture, located in Vikhroli, will begin operations in the final quarter of 2026, as stated by Neetish Sarda, Managing Director and Founder of Smartworks.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Niranjan Hiranandani emphasized the venture's embodiment of global-standard design, scale, and sustainability. Meanwhile, Smartworks, with a management reach of 12 million sq ft across 14 cities by June 2025, continues to transform large properties into dynamic, serviced workspaces.