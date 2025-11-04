Left Menu

Adani Group Eyes a Decade of Excitement with Major Investments

Adani Group forecasts an exciting decade as its startup assets enter the investment phase. The Group CFO highlights key projects, partnerships, and financial growth, with a focus on new ventures and strategic investments like India's largest AI data center campus in Andhra Pradesh amid substantial revenue and profit increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:32 IST
Adani Group Eyes a Decade of Excitement with Major Investments
Jugeshinder Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jugeshinder Singh, CFO of the Adani Group, expressed optimism about the next decade as the company's startup phase assets transition into the initial investment stage. He mentioned the exciting developments around Adani GCC and key metals and materials.

Singh highlighted, "AEL is well poised in terms of balance sheet strength and technical expertise to capitalize on these opportunities." On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) disclosed its financial and operational results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30.

AEL's portfolio comprises both incubating and established businesses in diverse sectors such as energy, transport, consumer services, and primary industries. The incubating segment focuses on ventures like Adani New Industries, airports, roads, and data centers, while established businesses include mining services and commercial mining.

Singh underscored AEL's intense investment phase, with completed projects like the Navi Mumbai Airport and significant progress in wind turbine and copper plant capacities. He also highlighted the nearing completion of the Greenfield-Ganga Expressway and advancements in Guwahati Airport and PVC projects.

New investments include five projects in road and water sectors amounting to 20,000 crore, alongside a collaboration with Google for an AI data center campus in Andhra Pradesh. Financially, AEL reported a total income of Rs 44,281 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 7,688 crore for the half-year, noting the rising contribution from new businesses. A planned equity rights issue aims to raise Rs 25,000 crore, further strengthening capital management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Democracy: The Mission for Clean Electoral Rolls in Uttar Pradesh

Empowering Democracy: The Mission for Clean Electoral Rolls in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Israel and India Forge Ahead with Strategic Defence Partnership

Israel and India Forge Ahead with Strategic Defence Partnership

 Global
3
Lula's Diplomatic Balancing Act with Trump Over Tariffs and Latin American Peace

Lula's Diplomatic Balancing Act with Trump Over Tariffs and Latin American P...

 Brazil
4
Tragic Murder of Delhi Jal Board Employee During Robbery

Tragic Murder of Delhi Jal Board Employee During Robbery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025