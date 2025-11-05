Magnum-Ben & Jerry's Boardroom Battle: A Chilly Clash

The Magnum Ice Cream Company announced in an SEC filing that the chair of its Ben & Jerry's brand no longer 'meets the criteria' to serve as a board member, following an internal investigation. The decision is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between Magnum and Ben & Jerry's as parent company Unilever prepares to spin off its ice cream division.

Magnum's board, after consulting with external advisers, declared its lack of confidence in the current Ben & Jerry's chair amid unclear investigation details. Despite being informed of the decision, the independent board, set up after Unilever's acquisition two decades ago, has resisted removal efforts, calling them a threat to its autonomy.

Tensions have been rising since Ben & Jerry's controversial decision in 2021 to halt sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which led to legal disputes with Unilever over brand independence. As Magnum approaches its standalone listing in Amsterdam, potential market risks threaten the brand's future, adding economic pressures amid this boardroom standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)