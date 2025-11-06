FinnLAC Forum 2025 Charts Future of Financial Innovation in Latin America

The FinnLAC Forum 2025, hosted by the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group), convened leading voices in finance, innovation, and development to shape the future of economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Held over two dynamic days in Miami, the forum brought together hundreds of government officials, fintech entrepreneurs, investors, and international development experts from over 30 countries, marking it as the region’s premier summit on financial innovation.

A Region at the Forefront of Fintech Growth

Latin America and the Caribbean have become a hotbed for fintech innovation, with more than 3,000 active fintech firms operating across 26 countries. The region has seen explosive growth in digital payments, recording over 64 billion transactions in 2024—a clear sign of increasing digital financial adoption.

But experts agree that expanding access is just the beginning. The next challenge is to promote financial health—ensuring individuals and businesses can not only access financial services but use them to build resilience, manage risks, and achieve long-term prosperity.

“Financial inclusion is necessary, but not sufficient. Financial health is the real goal,” emphasized Michael Schlein, President and CEO of Accion, during a keynote panel.

Thought Leaders and Trailblazers Lead the Dialogue

The Forum featured influential speakers and sector leaders shaping the fintech and impact investment landscape:

James Scriven , CEO, IDB Invest

Sophie Sirtaine , CEO, CGAP

Andrés Vásquez , CEO, Nequi

Shu Nyatta , Co-Founder & CEO, Bicycle Capital

Senior leaders from IFC , FMO , and Sparkassenstiftung

Regional fintech association representatives and policy experts

These industry leaders shared insights on scaling inclusive digital finance, mobilizing investment capital for underserved communities, fostering public-private partnerships, and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“At the IDB Group, we leverage innovation, investment, and opportunity to help the private sector turn the region’s potential into sustainable and inclusive growth,” said Scriven. “We act as a bridge, connecting ideas and people from global markets with the LAC region.”

Key Themes: From Inclusion to Innovation

Across multiple high-impact sessions, the forum explored emerging themes and challenges shaping the financial future of the LAC region:

Financial health and literacy as the foundation for inclusive growth

Digital ID and data infrastructure to scale fintech ecosystems

Open banking frameworks and regulatory sandboxes to drive responsible innovation

Green finance and sustainability-linked investments for climate resilience

SME access to credit and alternative lending models

Women-led and minority-owned fintech firms and their role in closing inclusion gaps

Participants emphasized the importance of cross-sector collaboration, with governments, startups, investors, and development agencies working together to build resilient, equitable financial systems.

A Platform for Policy Innovation and Investment

The FinnLAC Forum has evolved into more than a conference—it’s a catalyst for policy innovation and regional cooperation. By aligning fintech innovation with development goals, the IDB Group aims to drive inclusive economic growth and sustainable development across Latin America and the Caribbean.

In addition to knowledge-sharing, the forum served as a launchpad for new partnerships, investment commitments, and regional initiatives aimed at promoting digital transformation, financial inclusion, and economic resilience.

“We are building an ecosystem where technology and finance work together for social good,” said Sophie Sirtaine, CEO of CGAP.

Looking Ahead

As Latin America and the Caribbean confront global economic headwinds and climate challenges, events like FinnLAC Forum 2025 reaffirm the region's commitment to leveraging innovation for inclusive development. The IDB Group’s leadership in fostering partnerships, catalyzing investments, and supporting digital transformation remains central to unlocking the region’s full potential.

The takeaways from FinnLAC 2025 are clear: Financial innovation is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity for achieving shared prosperity in the digital age.