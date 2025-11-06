Hero MotoCorp Gears Up for a New Era in Micro Mobility

Hero MotoCorp is stepping into new territory, seeking to establish itself as a micro mobility solutions provider rather than just a two-wheeler manufacturer. Company chairman, Pawan Munjal, outlined this vision during an interview at the global two-wheeler EICMA 2025 exhibition.

The company showcased its innovative range, including the NEX 3, a micro electric four-wheeler, but clarified it doesn't plan to enter the mini electric car segment. Instead, it aims to introduce a versatile portfolio of mobility solutions catering to diverse consumer needs.

With sights set on international markets, especially Europe, Hero MotoCorp is timed to capitalize on the region's move towards electrification. Despite previous halts in their US and European expansion, Munjal signals readiness to advance, beginning with Europe and then targeting the US market incrementally.

