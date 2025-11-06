Left Menu

Auditing the Future: CAG's Comprehensive Report on Indian Railways and Logistics Initiatives

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is preparing a detailed audit report on 'Multi-Modal Transport and Logistics Initiatives,' which will be presented in Parliament session. The report will cover infrastructure, logistics operations, and governance, emphasizing the National Rail Plan and potential improvements in logistics efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:57 IST
Auditing the Future: CAG's Comprehensive Report on Indian Railways and Logistics Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is set to unveil its comprehensive audit report on 'Multi-Modal Transport and Logistics Initiatives' in an upcoming parliamentary session. Developed in partnership with IIM Mumbai, the report aims to analyze the operational and infrastructural efficiencies within India's logistics and transport sectors.

Railway Audit Wing chief Pravir Pandey highlighted that the audit will focus particularly on enhancing 'First Mile Last Mile' logistics connectivity and the transformative upgrades underway within the Indian Railways. These efforts are geared towards modernizing infrastructure to boost safety, mobility, and customer satisfaction.

Drawing insights from the National Rail Plan 2030, which aspires to increase railway freight's modal share to 45% and decrease transit times, the audit promises recommendations for optimizing logistics costs, ease of business, and integrating digital ecosystems, all the while aligning with global best practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dancing Inmates Video Triggers Jailhouse Suspensions

Dancing Inmates Video Triggers Jailhouse Suspensions

 India
2
Greek Coast Guard Faces New Charges in Deadly Pylos Shipwreck

Greek Coast Guard Faces New Charges in Deadly Pylos Shipwreck

 Global
3
Sampre Nutritions' Six-Fold Profit Surge Driven by Strategic Partnerships

Sampre Nutritions' Six-Fold Profit Surge Driven by Strategic Partnerships

 India
4
Israel Issues Evacuation Warnings to Lebanese Villages Amid Hezbollah Tensions

Israel Issues Evacuation Warnings to Lebanese Villages Amid Hezbollah Tensio...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025