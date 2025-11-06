Auditing the Future: CAG's Comprehensive Report on Indian Railways and Logistics Initiatives

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is set to unveil its comprehensive audit report on 'Multi-Modal Transport and Logistics Initiatives' in an upcoming parliamentary session. Developed in partnership with IIM Mumbai, the report aims to analyze the operational and infrastructural efficiencies within India's logistics and transport sectors.

Railway Audit Wing chief Pravir Pandey highlighted that the audit will focus particularly on enhancing 'First Mile Last Mile' logistics connectivity and the transformative upgrades underway within the Indian Railways. These efforts are geared towards modernizing infrastructure to boost safety, mobility, and customer satisfaction.

Drawing insights from the National Rail Plan 2030, which aspires to increase railway freight's modal share to 45% and decrease transit times, the audit promises recommendations for optimizing logistics costs, ease of business, and integrating digital ecosystems, all the while aligning with global best practices.

