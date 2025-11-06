TVS Motor Divests Rapido Stake for Rs 287.93 Crore

TVS Motor Company announced on Thursday its decision to divest its stake in the bike-taxi aggregator Rapido for a sum of Rs 287.93 crore. The agreements state that shares will be sold to Accel India VIII (Mauritius) Limited and MIH Investments One BV.

The two- and three-wheeler manufacturing giant had formed a strategic partnership in 2022 with Rapido, an on-demand delivery and mobility platform, as part of a broader collaboration within the commercial mobility sector.

According to the filing, TVS Motor plans to sell 11,997 Series D CCPS to Accel India VIII for Rs 143.96 crore, and a combination of 10 Equity Shares and 11,988 Series D CCPS to MIH Investments One BV for Rs 143.97 crore. The transaction awaits regulatory approval.