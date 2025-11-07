Left Menu

Uno Minda's Robust Growth: A Glimpse into the Future of Auto Components

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uno Minda, a leading auto components manufacturer, reported a remarkable 27% rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter, reaching Rs 304 crore. This compares to Rs 239 crore in the same period last year, showcasing the company's impressive growth trajectory.

The revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,814 crore in the second quarter from Rs 4,245 crore last year. According to a statement from Uno Minda, this growth is a reflection of the industry's revitalization, bolstered by GST 2.0 reforms, improved affordability, and a stable macroeconomic environment. The festive season further boosted consumer confidence, indicating sustained recovery trends across segments.

Ravi Mehra, MD of Uno Minda Group, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, execution excellence, and customer value creation. CFO Sunil Bohra highlighted that significant investments in R&D, technology, and strategic projects totaling Rs 2,356 crore are progressing well, aimed at establishing new facilities and expanding capacities. Despite a slight dip in its share price by 0.66% to Rs 1,225.05 on BSE, the company's future prospects remain promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

