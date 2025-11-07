SOUKYA's Bold Expansion: New AYUSH Hospital to Revolutionize Holistic Healthcare in India

SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre is advancing its mission to provide comprehensive healthcare by announcing plans for a new 100-bed AYUSH hospital in Bengaluru. Renowned for its integrative approach, SOUKYA aims to blend multiple traditional therapies such as Allopathy, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy into a unified model of patient care.

The expansive project, worth ₹125 crore, includes land acquisition and construction costs, with the facility set to offer solutions for chronic and complex medical conditions. This comes as India's AYUSH industry's infrastructure and economic support grow, evidenced by a 14.2% increase in government allocation and projections estimating the market's worth at US$ 200 billion by 2030.

With construction planned to start within the next nine months, the hospital will be operational in two phases by FY 27, embodying SOUKYA's principles of holistic wellness. Founder Dr. Isaac Mathai emphasizes the facility's potential to make integrative medicine accessible, benefiting from the surge in wellness tourism and increasing public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)