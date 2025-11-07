China's Bold Euro Bond Venture in Luxembourg
China's finance ministry is set to issue up to 4 billion euros in euro-denominated sovereign bonds in Luxembourg during the week of November 17. Specific details regarding the issuance will be communicated separately, as stated by the ministry.
In a strategic financial maneuver, China's finance ministry plans to issue a substantial tranche of euro-denominated sovereign bonds in Luxembourg.
The issuance, valued at up to 4 billion euros, is scheduled for the week beginning November 17.
Further specifics about this bond offering will be released in due course, according to a ministry statement.
