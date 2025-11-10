Left Menu

Air Travel Turmoil: Government Shutdown Grounds Flights Nationwide

The U.S. government shutdown has led to severe disruptions in air travel, with thousands of flights canceled or delayed due to a shortage of unpaid air traffic controllers. As Thanksgiving approaches, the travel chaos is expected to worsen unless the government reopens, potentially impacting the U.S. economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:15 IST
Air Travel Turmoil: Government Shutdown Grounds Flights Nationwide

On Sunday, the United States witnessed unprecedented travel disruptions as hundreds of thousands faced flight delays or cancellations, marking the most tumultuous day for air travel since the beginning of the government shutdown.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned of escalating chaos leading up to Thanksgiving. The prolonged shutdown, now in its record 40th day, has resulted in severe staffing shortages among air traffic controllers, causing airlines to cancel over 2,800 flights and delay more than 10,200.

Despite a Senate bill aimed at ending the impasse, the shutdown's resolution remains uncertain as the process requires House approval and presidential assent. As the Thanksgiving holiday, a critical peak travel period, nears, the economic implications of prolonged travel irregularities pose a serious threat to the country's economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling the JeM Terror Plot Near the Red Fort

Unraveling the JeM Terror Plot Near the Red Fort

 India
2
M3M Foundation's Record ₹70 Crore Philanthropic Investment Leading Gurugram's Giving Champion

M3M Foundation's Record ₹70 Crore Philanthropic Investment Leading Gurugram'...

 India
3
Building Bridges: India's Strategic Engagements in Latin America

Building Bridges: India's Strategic Engagements in Latin America

 India
4
Trump Calls for Pardon: Netanyahu's Legal Battle Intensifies

Trump Calls for Pardon: Netanyahu's Legal Battle Intensifies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025