Air Travel Turmoil: Government Shutdown Grounds Flights Nationwide
The U.S. government shutdown has led to severe disruptions in air travel, with thousands of flights canceled or delayed due to a shortage of unpaid air traffic controllers. As Thanksgiving approaches, the travel chaos is expected to worsen unless the government reopens, potentially impacting the U.S. economy.
On Sunday, the United States witnessed unprecedented travel disruptions as hundreds of thousands faced flight delays or cancellations, marking the most tumultuous day for air travel since the beginning of the government shutdown.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned of escalating chaos leading up to Thanksgiving. The prolonged shutdown, now in its record 40th day, has resulted in severe staffing shortages among air traffic controllers, causing airlines to cancel over 2,800 flights and delay more than 10,200.
Despite a Senate bill aimed at ending the impasse, the shutdown's resolution remains uncertain as the process requires House approval and presidential assent. As the Thanksgiving holiday, a critical peak travel period, nears, the economic implications of prolonged travel irregularities pose a serious threat to the country's economic outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
