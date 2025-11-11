Lehar Footwear Steps Up: Reports Impressive H1FY26 Results with Record Sales and Launches

Lehar Footwears Limited has announced a remarkable growth for the first half of the financial year 2026, with sales revenue catapulting to ₹282.7 crore from ₹100.8 crore the previous year, significantly outperforming the total of ₹277.2 crore recorded in the fiscal year 2025.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) leaped to ₹14.6 crore compared to ₹3.6 crore in the same period last year and ₹10.9 crore for FY25. This surge can be attributed to increased operating leverage, with PAT margins improving to 5.2% from 3.6%.

Following the reduction in GST on footwear priced up to ₹2,500 from 12% to 5%, Lehar Footwear is poised to capitalize on enhanced consumer affordability and broadened market potential. Meanwhile, the new 'Rannr' sports line launch, attended by over 200 dealers, has been well-received, further solidifying the brand's market presence and expanding its distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)