Left Menu

Lehar Footwears Soars with Record Sales and Profit Surge

Lehar Footwears Limited reported impressive financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. Sales grew significantly to ₹282.7 crore from ₹100.8 crore, while PAT rose to ₹14.6 crore. The reduction of GST on footwear is set to boost affordability and expand market reach, positioning Lehar for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:11 IST
Lehar Footwears Soars with Record Sales and Profit Surge
Lehar Footwears announced H1FY26 and Q2FY26 results, Reports Strong Revenue and PAT Growth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lehar Footwears Limited has unveiled stellar financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory.

In the first half of FY26, Lehar's sales skyrocketed to ₹282.7 crore, up from ₹100.8 crore the previous year and ₹277.2 crore in FY25. Concurrently, the Profit After Tax (PAT) climbed to ₹14.6 crore compared to ₹3.6 crore in H1FY25, bolstered by improved operating leverage that pushed the PAT margin to 5.2% from 3.6%.

Underpinning its robust performance, Lehar Footwear has benefited from a crucial reduction in GST on footwear valued up to ₹2,500, from 12% to 5%. This change is anticipated to make footwear more affordable for consumers, enlarging the market and fostering growth within the industry. Moreover, Lehar's introduction of its new sports footwear brand, 'Rannr', has shown promising potential, reinforcing its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Legacy: Hajj's Historical Journey Explored at Jeddah Forum

Unveiling the Legacy: Hajj's Historical Journey Explored at Jeddah Forum

 Saudi Arabia
2
Bihar's Voting Festival Commences: High Turnout Marks Early Hours

Bihar's Voting Festival Commences: High Turnout Marks Early Hours

 India
3
Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

 India
4
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025