Lehar Footwears Soars with Record Sales and Profit Surge

Lehar Footwears Limited has unveiled stellar financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory.

In the first half of FY26, Lehar's sales skyrocketed to ₹282.7 crore, up from ₹100.8 crore the previous year and ₹277.2 crore in FY25. Concurrently, the Profit After Tax (PAT) climbed to ₹14.6 crore compared to ₹3.6 crore in H1FY25, bolstered by improved operating leverage that pushed the PAT margin to 5.2% from 3.6%.

Underpinning its robust performance, Lehar Footwear has benefited from a crucial reduction in GST on footwear valued up to ₹2,500, from 12% to 5%. This change is anticipated to make footwear more affordable for consumers, enlarging the market and fostering growth within the industry. Moreover, Lehar's introduction of its new sports footwear brand, 'Rannr', has shown promising potential, reinforcing its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)