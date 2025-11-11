Left Menu

N Chandrababu Naidu Launches Ambitious MSME Parks Initiative

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated an MSME park and virtually launched several others across the state. He initiated 15 parks covering 329 acres and set the foundation for 35 more government and private parks across 587 acres, marking a significant boost for local industry.

Updated: 11-11-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:02 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu Launches Ambitious MSME Parks Initiative
In a bid to boost industrial growth, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated an MSME park in Prakasam district, while simultaneously launching several others across the state.

The primary inauguration, held at Peddaerlapadu village, marked the opening of 15 new parks spanning across 329 acres as part of the second phase of the initiative. The event also saw the virtual launch and foundation laying of 50 more parks spread over 17 districts, according to an official release.

This ambitious expansion underscores the government's commitment to fostering economic development through supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with plans including both government and private sector involvement over a vast expanse of 587 acres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

