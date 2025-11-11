N Chandrababu Naidu Launches Ambitious MSME Parks Initiative

In a bid to boost industrial growth, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated an MSME park in Prakasam district, while simultaneously launching several others across the state.

The primary inauguration, held at Peddaerlapadu village, marked the opening of 15 new parks spanning across 329 acres as part of the second phase of the initiative. The event also saw the virtual launch and foundation laying of 50 more parks spread over 17 districts, according to an official release.

This ambitious expansion underscores the government's commitment to fostering economic development through supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with plans including both government and private sector involvement over a vast expanse of 587 acres.

