Bikaji Foods Sees Profitable Surge Amid Ethnic Snack Demand

Bikaji Foods International Ltd reported a significant profit increase, with a 13.5% rise in consolidated net profit for Q2 2025. The company saw a boost from ethnic snacks and packaged sweets, contributing to an overall revenue spike. Bikaji continues to grow in the Indian organized snacks market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:44 IST
Bikaji Foods International Ltd registered a notable 13.5% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 77.67 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025. This marks an impressive growth from Rs 68.43 crore during the same period last year, as per the company's regulatory filing.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 830.3 crore for the September quarter of FY26, up from Rs 720.61 crore the previous year. Total expenses also rose 15% to Rs 730.93 crore, while total income stood at Rs 842.60 crore, an uptick of 15.68%.

Bikaji's revenue from ethnic snacks increased by 4.6%, while packaged sweets achieved a spectacular 32.3% rise, particularly during the festive period, underscoring the company's strength in the Indian organized snacks sector. Shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd ended at Rs 722.15 on the BSE, reflecting a 2.06% increase.

