Haryana Boosts Aquaculture: New Markets, Cold Storage, and Shrimp Processing Initiatives

Haryana is enhancing its aquaculture sector by establishing 25 more cold storage units, fish markets, and a shrimp processing unit. An Integrated Aqua Park is planned, along with ongoing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. The state aims to support fish farmers through subsidies and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:14 IST
The Haryana government is ramping up efforts to advance its aquaculture sector with the establishment of 25 additional cold storage units, as revealed by Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Tuesday. These units are set to bolster the incomes of fish farmers across the state, along with 18 more units currently in the pipeline.

During a fisheries department review meeting, Minister Rana disclosed plans for new fish markets in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Hisar to further benefit aquaculture stakeholders. Additionally, the government intends to inaugurate a shrimp processing unit in a strategically chosen location within Haryana.

The state is also prioritizing high-quality fish seed distribution, with 15 government-run centers operating, and aims to expand this infrastructure. The announcement of an Integrated Aqua Park Centre of Excellence on 24.5 acres in Bhiwani district underscores the state's commitment, with tenders already invited for the Rs 98.90 crore project.

