Reliance Infrastructure’s Profit Dips, Eyes $600M Fund

Reliance Infrastructure has faced a significant financial setback, reporting a drop of 50% in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,911.19 crore for the September quarter. The drop was attributed to reduced income, as disclosed in an exchange filing issued on Tuesday.

To combat this downward trend, the company plans to raise USD 600 million through foreign currency convertible bonds. This move aims to fund its ambitious growth plans, approved by the company's board. Despite the downturn, the company's net worth increased by 14% to Rs 16,921 crore by the end of September 2025.

The company continues its expansion in the infrastructure domain, adding 46,224 new consumers to the Delhi Discom this quarter. With over 7 lakh retail shareholders, Reliance Infrastructure remains a prominent player in engineering and construction services, extending its reach under Special Purpose Vehicles across sectors like Power, Metro, and Defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)