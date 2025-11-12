Dar Credit & Capital Announces Strong Growth and Expansion in Q2 FY2025-26

Dar Credit & Capital Limited (DCCL), a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, announced its impressive financial results for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. The results highlight the company's strong operational and financial performance across key parameters, demonstrating its strategic prowess and market resilience.

In its quarterly performance summary, DCCL recorded a 15.30% increase in revenue, totaling ₹12.04 crore, which reflects sustained business momentum and growth. Moreover, the Profit After Tax surged by 48.36% to ₹2.51 crore, underlining the company's improved profitability. The Board of DCCL, noting the satisfactory business and net profit growth, has declared an interim dividend of 5% for its shareholders for FY2025-26.

DCCL also reported robust growth in disbursements, with a total of ₹35.03 crore in Q2 FY2025-26, driven by the increased uptake of secured MSME and personal loans. The company's Asset Under Management rose by 18.24% to ₹198.10 crore. DCCL successfully raised ₹65.00 crore in debt, expanding its geographic footprint by opening its first branch in South India. The company continues to focus on digital innovation and risk management, aiming for quality growth and sustainable stakeholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)