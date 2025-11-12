India's Ambitious Export Promotion Mission Aims for Global Competitiveness

The Union Cabinet, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given a green light to the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), an initiative designed to enhance India's export prowess.

Announced in the 2025-26 Union Budget, EPM is a modern, digital-oriented approach to facilitating exports, particularly focusing on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), burgeoning exporters, and labor-intensive sectors. With a financial commitment of Rs. 25,060 crore spanning from FY 2025-26 to FY 2030-31, the mission seeks to unify fragmented export aid programs under a coherent, results-focused framework that can swiftly adapt to global trade dynamics.

EPM operates with a collaborative fabric, integrating efforts from the Department of Commerce, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Finance, and critical stakeholders such as Financial Institutions, and Export Promotion Councils. It introduces two interconnected sub-schemes: NIRYAT PROTSAHAN, providing affordable trade finance options to MSMEs, and NIRYAT DISHA, enhancing non-financial export competencies in branding, logistics, and compliance.

