Left Menu

Honasa Consumer Turns Profit with Strategic Growth and Expansion

Honasa Consumer Ltd, known for brands like Mamaearth, reported a Rs 39.22 crore profit in Q2, recovering from a loss last year. Revenue increased by 16.5% to Rs 538.06 crore. The company is expanding into premium skincare with a new brand, Luminéve, and investing in oral care brand Fang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:16 IST
Honasa Consumer Turns Profit with Strategic Growth and Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Honasa Consumer Ltd has announced a consolidated profit of Rs 39.22 crore for the September quarter, marking a significant recovery from the Rs 18.57 crore loss it reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations soared by 16.5% to Rs 538.06 crore, aligning with their robust business growth strategy. This strong performance underscores the resilience and volume-led growth of their core business.

In a move to expand its portfolio, Honasa has ventured into the premium skincare market with Luminéve and invested in the oral care brand, Fang. The company's shares ended the day at Rs 281.95 on the BSE, up 2.25%.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Heist: Stars Targeted by Village of Online Fraudsters

Cyber Heist: Stars Targeted by Village of Online Fraudsters

 India
2
Nigeria's Road to World Cup: Resolving the Bonus Dispute

Nigeria's Road to World Cup: Resolving the Bonus Dispute

 Global
3
People's Roar Against Medical College Privatization Echoes Across Andhra Pradesh

People's Roar Against Medical College Privatization Echoes Across Andhra Pra...

 India
4
LATAM Airlines Pilot Strike Grounds 173 Flights, Disrupts 20,000 Travelers

LATAM Airlines Pilot Strike Grounds 173 Flights, Disrupts 20,000 Travelers

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025