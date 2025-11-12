Honasa Consumer Turns Profit with Strategic Growth and Expansion

Honasa Consumer Ltd has announced a consolidated profit of Rs 39.22 crore for the September quarter, marking a significant recovery from the Rs 18.57 crore loss it reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations soared by 16.5% to Rs 538.06 crore, aligning with their robust business growth strategy. This strong performance underscores the resilience and volume-led growth of their core business.

In a move to expand its portfolio, Honasa has ventured into the premium skincare market with Luminéve and invested in the oral care brand, Fang. The company's shares ended the day at Rs 281.95 on the BSE, up 2.25%.