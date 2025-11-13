91Springboard Expands Workspace Footprint in Mumbai and Gurugram
Realty firm 91Springboard has rented 100,000 sq ft in Mumbai and Gurugram, advancing the growing demand for flexible workspaces. The company plans to add another million sq ft by year-end, with current expansions in facilities set to start operations next quarter. The trend reflects a major shift in workspace preferences.
In a strategic move to align with the surge in demand for flexible and managed workspaces, realty firm 91Springboard has secured offices totaling 100,000 square feet in Mumbai and Gurugram.
According to a company statement issued on Thursday, the leases encompass 40,000 square feet at Hiranandani Business Park, LightHall, Andheri East, Mumbai, and an additional 60,000 square feet at DLF World Trade Park, Gurugram.
These newly leased centres will begin operations by the next quarter. The company aims to significantly expand its footprint by adding another million square feet by the end of this fiscal year, reflecting the growing trend among co-working space operators to scale up their operations.
