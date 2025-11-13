Left Menu

91Springboard Expands Workspace Footprint in Mumbai and Gurugram

Realty firm 91Springboard has rented 100,000 sq ft in Mumbai and Gurugram, advancing the growing demand for flexible workspaces. The company plans to add another million sq ft by year-end, with current expansions in facilities set to start operations next quarter. The trend reflects a major shift in workspace preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:26 IST
91Springboard Expands Workspace Footprint in Mumbai and Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to align with the surge in demand for flexible and managed workspaces, realty firm 91Springboard has secured offices totaling 100,000 square feet in Mumbai and Gurugram.

According to a company statement issued on Thursday, the leases encompass 40,000 square feet at Hiranandani Business Park, LightHall, Andheri East, Mumbai, and an additional 60,000 square feet at DLF World Trade Park, Gurugram.

These newly leased centres will begin operations by the next quarter. The company aims to significantly expand its footprint by adding another million square feet by the end of this fiscal year, reflecting the growing trend among co-working space operators to scale up their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Surge Amid End of U.S. Government Shutdown

Global Markets Surge Amid End of U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

 India
3
UKPNP Chairman's Successful US Visit Paves Way for Global Advocacy

UKPNP Chairman's Successful US Visit Paves Way for Global Advocacy

 Switzerland
4
NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claims

NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claim...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025